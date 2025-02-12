In fresh trouble for Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina, Mumbai Police has filed another FIR against the content creators, reported NDTV on Wednesday. The police complaint, filed in connection with India's Got Latent controversy, claimed that Allahbadia's comments 'degraded the Indian family system, hurt religious feelings’.

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing huge backlash over his comments related to ‘sex with parents’ made in one of India's Got Latent shows. Allahbadia asked one of the contestants, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”.

Allahbadia joined the show alongside comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and other guests for the episode.

Complainant Sanmati Pandey claimed that Ranveer Allahbadia's comments had hurt religious sentiments and beliefs, as per NDTV.

Complaint against Apoorva Mukhija, Rebel Kid In another clip from the episode, YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija allegedly discussed about food preferences of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

"People of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat even though I have never tasted it. I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times," the complaint quoted Mukhija and stated that such remarks can affect peace in the Northeastern state.

Few weeks ago, an FIR was filed against India's Got Latent contestant Jessy Nabam in Arunachal Pradesh. According to Hindustan Times report, an FIR was filed by an Arunachal Pradesh resident Armaan Ram Welly Bakha against Nabam on January 31. The complaint accused Nabam of making derogatory remarks against indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Ranveer Allahbadia is already facing multiple police complaints from Assam, Maharashtra, UP, and other states over his controversial remark. The actor is facing backlash from several celebrities and politicians.