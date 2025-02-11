Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Mumbai police at BeerBiceps’ house say ’didn’t give any notice, came for security...’

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: A Mumbai police official who was spotted near the residence of popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka ‘BeerBiceps’, said on Tuesday that “he came here for security reasons”, and that he didn't give “any notice to anyone”.

“It is my job to come here for rounds. I did not go to his residence, I took rounds downstairs. I have not given any notice to anyone,” one of two police officials seen leaving the residence of Allahbadia, said on Tuesday.

He added, “I am the best master, we came here in the morning as well only for rounds...I do not have orders to check anything about him.”

Earlier, the official said, “We do not have any information regarding this. As a beat master, we have to come here for rounds. We have just come here for security reasons...”

Ranveer Allahbadia controversial video YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia raked up controversy during an episode on comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

As the controversial clip from the episode went viral on Monday, complaints were filed against Allahabadia and other show hosts over obscene and vulgar comments. Following this, Allahbadia issued an apology.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say? Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media on Monday.

In the viral video, the National Creators Award winner Ranveer Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises The youtuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

Allahbadia apologised in the video message, saying, "Comedy is not my forte". The podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."

“Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened,” Ranveer Allahbadia said. Read more here