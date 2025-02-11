Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy News: NCW summon BeerBiceps, Samay Raina; hearing on February 17

  Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: National Commission for Women (NCW) summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others over derogatory remarks; hearing scheduled for February 17

Livemint
Updated11 Feb 2025, 06:49 PM IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina
National Commission for Women (NCW) summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina(Instagram/beerbiceps/lakshayonly)

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial video News: National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia (also known as BeerBiceps), comedian Samay Raina, and others over derogatory remarks made during an episode on India's Got Latent. The hearing has been scheduled for February 17.

The NCW took “serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks” made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

“These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect", the official statement by NCW read.

“The hearing will take place on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 noon at the NCW office in New Delhi.”, the NCW informed.

 

NCW issues summon for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also termed the remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on the show India's Got Latent as ‘derogatory and racist’.

A parliamentary panel is considering summoning Ranveer Allahbadia to address the issue.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia ask on India's Got Latent?

In the viral video BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises

Following the uproar, on Monday Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement”. The YouTuber confessed ‘comedy is not my forte’ in his video apology for the ‘watch your parents have sex’ question.

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces legal Action

A complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, following which the police has reached the Khar studio where India's Got Latent was filmed. Further Assam Police also registered an FIR against him on Monday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnvais has mentioned that action would be taken, following which a human right panel also urged YouTube to take down the video.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 06:21 PM IST

