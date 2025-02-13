Samay Raina’s US trip interrupted? Comedian given 4-day deadline by Mumbai police to join probe

Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Cell insist comedian Samay Raina join the investigation regarding Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark by February 17. Raina, currently in America, requests time until March 17 to comply, while Assam Police plans to serve a notice at his Pune residence.

Written By Sayantani
Published13 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
‘Comedy has no responsibility’: Samay Raina’s voice note amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy goes viral(Screengrab from YouTube/Samay Raina, Instagram/beerbiceps)

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Disregarding pleas for a deferred date, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Cell have asked comedian Samay Raina to join the ongoing investigation into the row over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia‘s ‘watch parents have sex’ remark on India's Got Latent, within four days, that is by 17 February.

However, on Wednesday, Samay Raina’s lawyer had informed the Cyber ​​Cell that the comedian is currently in America and will return on March 17. Samay Raina had shared documents confirming that he had shows in US from February 16 to 20.

The comedian had asked the Maharashtra Police cyber cell to give him time till March 17 to appear in person.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police was reported to be travelling for Pune, where Samay Raina resides. The cops will serve notice at his house, asking comedian Samay Raina to appear in Guwahati within in four days.

The Assam Police team is on way to Samay Raina’s house in Balewadi area in Pune, News18 reported.

Comedian Samay Raina has removed all episodes of “India’s Got Latent” from his YouTube channel, days after the show landed in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, comedian Samay Raina said he would fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe, adding that the developments were too much for him to handle.

Ranveer Allahbadia, 31, found himself at the center of a major controversy after his remarks about parents and sex on Raina’s show went viral on social media on Monday, prompting widespread backlash and police complaints in both Mumbai and Guwahati.

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has since apologized for his “lapse in judgment,” but the issue continues to stir up attention.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police recorded the statements of four individuals, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who had also appeared on the show. According to a Khar police station official, the statements were taken from four people, including BeerBicep’s manager, but not from Ranveer Allahbadia himself.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
