Ranveer Allahbadia news: Ranveer Allahbadia's whereabouts remain unknown after his ‘sex with parents’ statement on the YouTube show India’s Got Latest sparked controversy. Teams from Mumbai and Assam Police visited Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence but found it locked. Efforts to contact him were unsuccessful, as his phone was reportedly switched off.

Mumbai Police has yet again sent summons to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday for interrogation in a case linked to his controversial remarks on India's Got Latest show. Ranveer Allahbadia was asked to remain present at the Khar police station on Thursday, February 13, but after he failed to appear.

Here are the top ten updates: ‘Flat locked, Phone switched off’ 1. Teams from Mumbai and Assam police visited podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's residence on Friday, but found the flat locked, according to PTI citing an official. Allahbadia's phone is switched off, and there has been no communication between him and the police.

Former CJI's son Abhinav Chandrachud representing Allabadia? 2. Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to consolidate multiple FIRs filed against him across India and represented by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's son, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud. Chandrachud mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing.

3. Advocate Chandrachud informed the bench that multiple FIRs had been registered against Allahbadia and that the Assam Police had summoned him on Friday. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the influencer, that it does not allow oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, PTI reported.

4. “I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days,” the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Assam police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Is comedian Anubhav Bassi under the radar? 6. Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav on Friday urged the state's Director General of Police to ensure that no “undignified comments” are made about women during stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's upcoming show in Lucknow, PTI reported. In a letter dated February 14, Yadav noted that, according to social media, a comedy show by Anubhav Singh Bassi is scheduled for February 15 at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

7. According to the letter, it was mentioned that after watching his previous shows on YouTube channel, it has been noted that indecent words ('apshabd') are used during his shows. “Hence, it is expected of you that you (DGP) please ensure that this proposed programme and in similar programmes of stand-up artists, neither any indecent words nor any undignified comments are made on women,” she requested the DGP in the letter. “If possible, then such shows should be cancelled, and not permitted in the future,” Yadav said.

8. Along with Allahbadia and Samay Raina, others named in the Assam case include Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. Earlier on Friday, police recorded Pratham Sagar's statement, the video editor of India's Got Latent show. He was allowed to leave after a brief questioning. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned at least 50 individuals to record their statements in connection with a case registered in this matter. This includes participants of the show.

9. Amid the Ranbeer controversy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun appealed to comedians on Friday to find a balance between “provoking thought and maintaining respect”. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “When we were kids, making jokes about baldness, obesity, and similar things was very common. Fortunately, society has become more sensitive today, and such mockery has gone out of fashion. Sadly, some people have become insensitive again,” the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare said. Ridiculing someone's disability, poverty, clothing, language, or appearance calls into question the very essence of an artiste's craft. Does comedy need to rely on mocking someone's personal situation? Can comedy only be made by saying hurtful things? The challenge for comedians is to strike a balance between being provocative and being respectful.”

10. Earlier on Thursday, an Assam police team met with officials from the Maharashtra Cyber Department. Both the Mumbai police and the cyber department, which are conducting separate investigations into the remarks, have also asked Raina to appear before them within the next five days.