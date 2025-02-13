Ranveer Allahbadia row: From Samay Raina to Ashish Chanchlani, who are the India’s Got Latent judges facing backlash?

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent gained huge popularity within a year of its launch. However, the show is on the verge of facing a ban after one of its panellists, Ranveer Allahbadia, erupted into controversy with his inappropriate jokes.

Ranveer Allahbadia's comments related to parents and their sex life have drawn massive criticism from political leaders to lawyers. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps and other panellists featured on the India's Got Latent episode, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani.

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Who are the India's Got panellists facing FIR? Samay Raina, the main host of India's Got Latent show, Apoorva Makhija, known as 'The Rebel Kid', and Ashish Chanchlani, were present alongside Ranveer Allahbadia on the episode, which is facing public backlash. Here are all the details about India's Got Latent panellists.

Who is Samay Raina? Samay Raina is a standup comedian, YouTuber, and chess enthusiast. He gained immense recognition after winning the second season of 'Comicstaan' alongside Aakash Gupta. Last year, he launched his own show, India's Got Latent.

Who is Ashish Chanchlani? Ashish Chanchlani is a popular YouTuber, content creator, and actor. He enjoys ver 30 million subscribers and his YouTube videos are viewed by billions of users.

Who is Apoorva Makhija? Apoorva Makhija, famous as 'The Rebel Kid' is an instagram influencer who is known for her humrous reels and videos. Apart from humour, her reels are mainly associated with travel vlogging and fashion.

Who is Jasprit Singh? Comedian Jaspreet Singh, who accompanied the fourt panellists, is facing backlash over his joke on Keralites. The standup comedian has over 7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Allahbadia, has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments on parents and sex started making the rounds on social media and led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down. The issue has been raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who called for a law to regulate social media.