Ranveer Allahbadia row: From Samay Raina to Ashish Chanchlani, who are the India’s Got Latent judges facing backlash?

Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash for inappropriate jokes on India's Got Latent, prompting multiple FIRs. The controversy has drawn criticism. Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani also featured on the controversial episode.

Livemint
Updated13 Feb 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Beer Biceps, Rebel Kid, Samay Raina booked for use of abusive language.

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent gained huge popularity within a year of its launch. However, the show is on the verge of facing a ban after one of its panellists, Ranveer Allahbadia, erupted into controversy with his inappropriate jokes.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy News LIVE: Assam Police summons BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia's comments related to parents and their sex life have drawn massive criticism from political leaders to lawyers. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps and other panellists featured on the India's Got Latent episode, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani.

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Who are the India's Got panellists facing FIR?

Samay Raina, the main host of India's Got Latent show, Apoorva Makhija, known as 'The Rebel Kid', and Ashish Chanchlani, were present alongside Ranveer Allahbadia on the episode, which is facing public backlash. Here are all the details about India's Got Latent panellists.

Also Read | ‘…when mouth opens’: Did AR Rahman react to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

Who is Samay Raina?

Samay Raina is a standup comedian, YouTuber, and chess enthusiast. He gained immense recognition after winning the second season of 'Comicstaan' alongside Aakash Gupta. Last year, he launched his own show, India's Got Latent.

Advertisement

Who is Ashish Chanchlani?

Ashish Chanchlani is a popular YouTuber, content creator, and actor. He enjoys ver 30 million subscribers and his YouTube videos are viewed by billions of users.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia controversy puts ’profane & explicit’ content under fire

Who is Apoorva Makhija?

Apoorva Makhija, famous as 'The Rebel Kid' is an instagram influencer who is known for her humrous reels and videos. Apart from humour, her reels are mainly associated with travel vlogging and fashion.

Who is Jasprit Singh?

Comedian Jaspreet Singh, who accompanied the fourt panellists, is facing backlash over his joke on Keralites. The standup comedian has over 7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Allahbadia, has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments on parents and sex started making the rounds on social media and led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down. The issue has been raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who called for a law to regulate social media.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaRanveer Allahbadia row: From Samay Raina to Ashish Chanchlani, who are the India’s Got Latent judges facing backlash?
First Published:13 Feb 2025, 01:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget