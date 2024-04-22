Ranveer Singh files FIR against deepfake video on his political views

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR against an artificial intelligence or AI-generated deepfake video doing the rounds on social media in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh," the actor's spokesperson told the publication.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!