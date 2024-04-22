BREAKING NEWS
Ranveer Singh files FIR against deepfake video on his political views
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR against an artificial intelligence or AI-generated deepfake video doing the rounds on social media in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views, ANI reported.
“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh," the actor's spokesperson told the publication.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
