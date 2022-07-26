Ranveer Singh 'hurt women's sentiments' in nude photoshoot, case lodged2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Action has been sought against Ranveer Singh over his 'obscene' pics in two applications filed with Mumbai police.
The Mumbai Police, on July 25, received two applications to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" by posting nude photos online. A woman lawyer and an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) situated in the east Mumbai suburb separately filed the complaint petitions at the Chembur police station.