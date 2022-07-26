The Mumbai Police, on July 25, received two applications to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" by posting nude photos online. A woman lawyer and an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) situated in the east Mumbai suburb separately filed the complaint petitions at the Chembur police station.

The actor, according to the NGO office-bearer, has offended women's modesty and damaged their feelings in general through his nude images. He urged the Information Technology Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code be used to file a case against the actor. An investigation into Ranveer on the accusation of intending to offend women's modesty was also asked in the appeal made by the lawyer, a former journalist.

"We received applications from a person associated with an NGO and a woman lawyer on Monday in this matter. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

Ranveer Singh broke the Internet as he went naked for a photo shoot for Paper magazine recently. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The pictures for the shoot went viral before Ranveer uploaded them on his Instagram account.

If reports are to be believed, the carpet that Ranveer used as a prop for the shoot costs around ₹6.6 lakhs and the price has come across as yet another shock for the netizens.

The Turkish rug that Ranveer was seen lying on is from the company that goes by the name Jaipur Rugs. The company posted a photo from the same shoot and captioned it, "See? You don't need anything else if you've got Jaipur Rugs."

The brand is known for exorbitantly high-priced luxury rugs and carpets. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer by profession, has collaborated with the brand. Rugs designed by her are priced between ₹20,000 to 5 lakh.

(With agency inputs)