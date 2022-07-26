Ranveer Singh 'hurt women's sentiments' in nude photoshoot, case lodged

The actor, according to the NGO office-bearer, has offended women's modesty and damaged their feelings in general through his nude images. He urged the Information Technology Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code be used to file a case against the actor. An investigation into Ranveer on the accusation of intending to offend women's modesty was also asked in the appeal made by the lawyer, a former journalist.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}