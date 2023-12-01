Ranveer Singh partners with sexual-health brand Bold Care as co-owner

Actor Ranveer Singh has partnered with Bold Care, a men’s sexual health and wellness brand, as co-owner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bold Care provides solutions for intimate health issues, including premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. Its product portfolio includes a range of condoms, water-based lubes, and a selection of wellness products.

“Bold Care has always championed the cause of normalizing conversations around men’s health issues, especially sexual health. We’re truly dedicated to offering effective and stigma-free solutions," Rajat Jadhav, CEO at Bold Care said in a statement. He added that Singh is aligned with this vision and is keen to make a significant impact with the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bold Care has processed more than 15 lakh orders since its launch in July 2020, the company said. Earlier in his career, Singh appeared in series of condom ads to normalize conversation around sexual health.

“I am pleased to come on board as the face and co-owner of Bold Care. Together, we are committed to normalising conversations about sexual health and wellness, a topic that traditionally comes with stigmas and taboos. People, especially men are misinformed and shy to seek help. With this, we are doing our bit to help to bring about a positive change in society," Singh said in a statement.

He added that he has always felt that the men's sexual health needs open conversation and acceptance in society. “That thought led to me endorsing a condom brand at a relatively early stage of my career. This time around, it’s a greater investment that one is making. We are probably one of the most sexually active societies in the world. This needs to be done," Singh added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

