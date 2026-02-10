Ranveer Singh receives threatening WhatsApp voice notes days after firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's home: Report

Days after the firing incident outside superstar director Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai's Juhu, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threatening WhatsApp voice note, NDTV reported.

The voice note allegedly demanded a ransom amount running into crores. After receiving the threat, the Dhurandhar actor informed the Mumbai Police, following which security outside his residence was stepped up. The sender is claimed to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, India Today reported.

The police have initiated a probe and are making efforts to identify and track down the person who sent the voice note. Officials said more information will emerge as the investigation progresses.

Following the tightening of security at the housing complex where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone live, the society’s management approached the police seeking clarity on the extensive presence of police personnel and private security guards. The management stated that the increased security arrangements have caused inconvenience to several residents, as multiple guards, including some who are armed, have been moving through shared areas of the premises.

The incident comes on the heels of the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s home. An investigation led by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the gunfire reported outside Shetty’s Mumbai residence in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, while Pune Police have detained five individuals in connection with the case.

Suspects arrested Recently, assailants fired four rounds outside Rohit Shetty's residence. Soon after, police arrested four suspects on February 1.

On February 5, all five accused arrested in the matter were sent to six days of police custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court). They were produced before the court alongside the other accused in the case.

After the hearing, the judge remanded them to the police till February 11, citing the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy. The judge also noted the need for a detailed probe and a joint interrogation, mandating the custody of the five accused.