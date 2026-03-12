‘Toofan se pehle…’: Ranveer Singh announces global re-release of Dhurandhar ahead of sequel

Mumbai: “Toofan se pehle…” — that’s how Ranveer Singh teased fans while announcing that his blockbuster film Dhurandhar will return to theatres globally ahead of the release of its sequel.

The announcement comes a week before the second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hits cinemas worldwide.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first Dhurandhar released on 5 December and emerged as a massive box-office success. The spy thriller reportedly earned ₹1,300 crore globally, with around ₹1,000 crore of the total coming from the Indian market.

Also Read | Flipperachi cancels Bengaluru debut show amid Middle East conflict

Now, studios Jio Studios and B62 Studios are bringing the film back to the big screen through a large-scale theatrical re-release.

According to a press release, the blockbuster will be screened across roughly 500 theatres worldwide. Around 250 screens across India will begin showing the film from 12 March, while another 250 overseas screens will start screenings from 13 March.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote: “TOOFAN KE PEHLE …. AANDHI AAYEGI. The OG #Dhurandhar returns to cinemas worldwide on 13th March 2026! The biggest re-release – 1250+ shows across 1000+ screens. Before The Revenge….Experience the Epic Saga once again on the big screen!”

The re-release is expected to build momentum ahead of the sequel’s arrival in cinemas. In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, reflecting strong anticipation among international audiences.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release globally on 19 March. The release date coincides with major festivals including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr.

Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will also be available in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, expanding its reach to audiences across India.

The makers have also planned exclusive premiere screenings in the United States and Canada on 18 March, a day ahead of the film’s worldwide release.

These premieres will largely take place on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens — theatres equipped with expansive wall-to-wall displays, advanced projection systems and immersive audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos. Such formats are typically reserved for large-scale Hollywood event films.

Advertisement

Set in Lyari town of Karachi — an area historically associated with gang conflicts — the first Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical events.

The story referenced incidents such as the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel will explore the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in Karachi’s underworld, while also tracing his earlier identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the journey that transforms him into a covert operative.

Actors R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi will also return for the sequel.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.