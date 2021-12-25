MUMBAI : Ranveer Singh’s latest film "83" has mints ₹24.43 crore at the box office on the first day of its release.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic '83', in which the actor portrays Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, was finally released on Friday, 24 December.

The movie was released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

It received positive reviews from critics.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The movie scored well in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

According to Reliance Entertainment, the film has grossed ₹12.64 crore across all languages and ₹11.79 crore in the overseas market.

Besides Singh, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'

