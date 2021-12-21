Bollywood movie '83', based on Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team's victory in '83 World Cup and starring Ranveer Singh, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, the state government said on Tuesday.

Helmed by director Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 cricket World Cup win. Talking about his role, Ranveer Singh stated that bowling like Kapil was the most difficult aspect of his character development.

Along with Ranveer, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi, are also a part of the film.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

'83' recently received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The video of the film receiving a standing ovation went viral on Twitterverse.

In a recent promotional event, former India captain Kapil Dev talked about the upcoming film '83' and also about his early struggles with the English language.

"After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released," Kapil Dev said.

Kapil Dev was named by Wisden as the Indian cricketer of the century in 2002. He holds the record of being the youngest cricket captain to win the world cup at the age of 24 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

