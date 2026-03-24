Ranveer Singh to apologise, visit Chamundi Hill in ‘Kantara’ mimicry row

Ranveer Singh will file an affidavit apologising and visit Chamundi Hill, the Karnataka High Court was told on Tuesday during a hearing into a complaint linked to alleged remarks about a divine character from Kantara Chapter 1.
The development was shared in court as part of the actor’s plea seeking to quash a complaint and FIR filed against him. The case stems from an incident at the Filmfare Awards ceremony held in Goa last year, where Singh was performing a segment that involved mimicry and references to popular film characters.
During the act, he is accused of referring to ‘Chavundi Daiva’ — a revered spirit deity from coastal Karnataka depicted in Kantara — as a “ghost”. The remark drew criticism soon after, particularly from sections of the public in Karnataka, where the Bhoota Kola tradition and its deities hold deep cultural and religious significance.
A lawyer later filed a formal complaint, stating that the comment had hurt religious sentiments and misrepresented a sacred figure. Based on this, an FIR was registered against the actor under relevant legal provisions.
The issue gained attention not only because of the popularity of Kantara, but also due to the sensitivity around the portrayal of local traditions and deities in mainstream platforms. Kantara, and its upcoming prequel Kantara Chapter 1, are closely tied to the region’s folklore and ritual practices, which many consider integral to their identity.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, it was indicated that Singh would submit a formal apology through an affidavit and undertake a visit to Chamundi Hill, a site of religious importance in Karnataka, as part of his response to the controversy.
The court is yet to deliver its decision on Singh’s plea to quash the case.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.