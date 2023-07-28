Ranveer-Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in advance booking; check reviews1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is now being compared to the milestone achieved by 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. The film is competing with ‘Barbenheimer’ at the box office, which has exceeded expectations in India.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released on July 28. It marks the return of Karan Johar, the director, in the 25th year of his career. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were last seen in the blockbuster movie, Gully Boys.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×