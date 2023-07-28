Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released on July 28. It marks the return of Karan Johar, the director, in the 25th year of his career. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were last seen in the blockbuster movie, Gully Boys.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has achieved ticket sales worth 4.10 crores gross nationwide, excluding blocked seats. This number includes the sale of over 1.15 lakh tickets, making it a noteworthy achievement for a Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era, reported Koimoi. Notably, this figure surpasses the Day 1 advance booking figure of 3.60 crores gross recorded by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with its 3.60 crores gross start, accumulated a total of 15.73 crores, securing its place as the 4th biggest Bollywood opener after Pathaan (57 crores), Adipurush (37.25 crores – Hindi), and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (15.81 crores), Koimoi added.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film, however, benefited from the Holi holiday, which contributed to its strong opening. Now, the attention shifts to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to observe whether it can come close to the 15.73 crores milestone achieved by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clashes with Barbenheimer, which has surpassed all expectations in the India Box Office. Barbie has collected ₹27.50 crore in the first seven days while Oppenheimer enjoys ₹73.15 crore in the same period.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review

“Alia, as the educated and ambitious TV journalist, looks gorgeous in every single frame and is a sight for sore eyes in those lovely Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees with backless blouses," says the Hindustan Times. “Ranveer as the flamboyant and boisterous Punjabi 'Karol Bagh ka launda' delivers an effortless act."

“Ranveer, Alia shine bright like diamonds in KJo’s return to form," says India Today while Times Now says, “With influences from the golden era of Bollywood, Karan Johar delivers a splendid cinematic experience, using space, pauses, and silences to enhance storytelling."

“Jaya Bachchan is electrifying. Her commanding presence, authoritative attitude and cold stares — this is a stand-out act that’s sure to be talked about by moviegoers. Shabana Azmi is fantastic, delivers a controlled performance without going overboard in any sequence," wrote film critic Taran Adarsh on Bollywood Hungama.