Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Kannada actress’ bail plea hearing today — What we know so far

A Bengaluru court is set to hear Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail application in connection with a gold smuggling case on Thursday. The case will be heard at the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru.

Here's all you need to know about Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 1. Ranya Rao, a Kannada actress, was arrested for smuggling gold worth crores of rupees from abroad. She was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai on March 3, 2025.

2. Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilogrammes of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country, news agency ANI reported.

According to news agency PTI, DRI officers who searched her residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband, found gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore. The report cited DRI officials as saying that the 14 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

3. Ranya's arrest followed a tip-off regarding her involvement in smuggling gold into India. DRI officials had stationed a team at the airport to intercept her upon arrival, and she was taken into custody immediately after landing.

4. Ranya Rao is known for her roles in Kannada films such as 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki'. She is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. He is the Director General of Police (DGP) for the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.

5. Ramachandra Rao expressed his shock and distress upon hearing of his stepdaughter's arrest. “I was shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things," he told news agency ANI.

"Like any other father, I was also shocked. She is not living with us; she is living separately with her husband, and there must be some problem between them due to some family issues,” Rao said.

He added, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He reassured the public that he had no prior knowledge of his stepdaughter's alleged illegal activities.

6. On March 4, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded in judicial custody until March 18, 2025. Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

7. During questioning, Ranya reportedly claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes, though authorities allege that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.

8. Ranya's arrest stirred significant public and political discussion. The Karnataka government said that the law was the same for all.

Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka chief minister, AS Ponnanna, said, “She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course — whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the chief minister, or the prime minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it.”

