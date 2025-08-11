Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Ramachandra Rao reappointed as Director General of Police

The Karnataka government on Monday, 11 August, reinstated Director General of police K Ramachandra Rao, who was on a compulsory leave for his alleged link to the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao.

Notably, DGP Rao has been posted to an upgraded post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

In a notification, the State Government said that the DGP (DCRE) is equivalent to the post of Director General of CID, Special units and Economic offences under Rule 12 of the IPS (pay) rules 2016.

Inquiry on DGP Ramachandra Rao In March, DGP Ramachandra Rao was questioned by the Karnataka government-appointed inquiry committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, after the arrest of his stepdaughter for allegedly trying to smuggle gold at the airport.

The Gaurav Gupta Committee was formed to probe the misuse of police protocol services and DGP Rao's possible role in the case. He was sent on mandatory leave on 15 March.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Ranya had allegedly been misusing police escorts provided to her in violation of rules to evade customs checks and checkout at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Ranya Rao gold smuggling case Earlier in July, Ranya Rao, a Kannada film actress, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment under the stringent COFEPOSA in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The Advisory Board handling the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) matter recently ruled that Rao will not be granted bail during the entire term of her detention.

In March, Ranya arrived from Dubai and attempted to pass through the Kempegowda International Airport's green channel, typically reserved for passengers without dutiable items.

She appeared anxious when questioned by DRI officials about whether she had any undeclared items. Her suspicious behaviour prompted the authorities to conduct a detailed search by female officers.

She was immediately taken into custody after 14.2 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately ₹12.56 crore, were recovered from her.