Ranya Rao misused VIP Airport facilities to evade Bengaluru security checks? Kannada actor had help from cop father?

Gold smuggling case: After Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught smuggling around 15 kg of gold at the Bengaluru airport last week, the Karnataka government on Monday ordered an inquiry into the alleged misuse of protocol services and the role of her stepfather, Dr K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer in the state, to evade airport security checks.

The state government has also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate alleged lapses and dereliction of duty by police personnel at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

The state government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the alleged gold smuggling by Ranya Rao.

Karnataka Chief Minister's Office told media Tuesday that the state government had issued an order appointing Gaurav Gupta on Monday night.

"ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case," the government order said.

The Investigating Officer should commence the probe immediately and submit its report within a week, the order said.

The Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Forces), and Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department have also been directed to provide all necessary documents and assistance for the said investigation.

During the investigation, authorities found that the arrested Ranya Rao misused the courtesy facilities provided to high-ranking officials at airports, the order said.

"It was also reported that Ranya misused the protocol services provided to her by her father Ramachandra Rao, IPS.... and used the name and address of the person and the protocol services provided to her to evade checks at airports," the order said.

Ranya’s stepfather is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The actress was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while “illegally transporting gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru.”

The DRI seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at the airport on March 3. She was found to have “ingeniously concealed on her person” the 14.2 kg of gold bars.