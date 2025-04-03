Ranya Rao’s marriage on the rocks? Jatin Hukkeri to seek divorce amid gold smuggling row —’I have been enduring pain…’

In another setback for Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, her husband Jatin Hukkeri has decided to file for divorce.

During a recently held press conference, Jatin said that he will file for divorce from Ranya as he has been enduring pain and distress since they got married.

“Since the day we got married, I have been enduring pain and distress. Today, I have made the decision to file for divorce," he said, as quoted by Times Now.

After Ranya was arrested, Jatin also came under scrutiny.

The police have alleged that Jatin frequently travelled with Ranya to Dubai, from where she allegedly smuggled gold.

Jatin is an architect by profession. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and interior design from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He had also pursued further studies at the Royal College of Art – Executive Education, London.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of a DGP-ranked police officer in Karnataka, was arrested on March 3, shortly after returning from Dubai at Kempegowda International Airport.

Jeweller Sahil Jain arrested The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said jeweller Sahil Sakariya Jain played a key role in assisting Ranya Rao in disposing of 49.6 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹40.14 crore.

According to the DRI’s remand note, Jain not only helped facilitate the illegal transaction but also abetted Ranya in hawala money transfers linked to the smuggling operation.

Jain was arrested on March 26 for assisting Ranya in the gold smuggling case.

He has been remanded to judicial custody until April 7.

"It appears that he (Sahil Jain) assisted and abetted Accused No. 1 (Ranya) in disposing of approximately 49.6 kg of gold worth ₹40,13,59,374. He has also admitted to aiding A1 in transferring Hawala money amounting to around ₹38,39,97,000 to Dubai and ₹1,73,61,787 to A1 in Bengaluru," the DRI stated.