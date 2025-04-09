Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day parole. Singh, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his female disciples, has been granted several paroles and furloughs, frequently around important election times.

Earlier this year, in January, he was released on a 30-day parole just before the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

During this period, he visited the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, marking his first visit since his conviction. Previously, he had spent his parole time at the Dera Ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

In February, the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In 2017, Singh was sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment for allegedly raping two disciples.

On January 3, the apex court agreed to examine the CBI's appeal against the acquittal of Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the sect.

In May last year, the high court acquitted Singh and four others in the murder case, citing "tainted and sketchy" probe in the matter.