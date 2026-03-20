How rape-accused astrologer, retired merchant navy officer ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat built a multi-crore property empire

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate self-proclaimed numerologist Ashok Kharat, who was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for raping a woman and exploiting many others under the guise of religious practices. The SIT is headed by Tejaswi Satpute, commandant of the Reserve Police Force, Pune.

Self-styled spiritual guru accused of rape Kharat, who calls himself ‘Captain’ was arrested in Nashik district on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years. The 35-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged that Kharat called her to his office, claiming his predictions pointed to "threats" to her husband's life. He allegedly offered the woman sedative-laced drinks and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025.

Who is Ashok Kharat Following his arrest, Kharat’s activities have come under the scanner, including the multi-crore properties he amassed over the years.

Kharat, a 67-year-old retired merchant navy officer, made a second career as a numerologist and spiritual advisor in Nashik.

Through the Shri Shivnika Sansthan Trust in Mirgaon, which he founded, ‘Captain’ Kharat controls the Shri Ishanyeshwar Mahadev Temple, which has since become the hub of his spiritual activities, where many, including prominent politicians, celebrities, and business tycoons have visited to seek his guidance.

Political connections This includes former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. In a video circulating online, Chakankar, who is also a member of the Shivnika trust, is seen washing Kharat’s feet and showing reverence, while in another, she refers to him as her guru.

Kharat's properties under scanner Along with political patronage, Kharat’s fame and fortunes also grew, and according to the Nashik Police, he was charging as much as ₹50 lakhs from wealthy clients for private consultations.

Apart from the temple and its associated properties, Kharat is said to have amassed assets, estimated at around ₹200 crore over the past 15 years, including land holdings, a farmhouse, residential properties, and other investments. He is said to own properties in Nashik’s Sinnar and Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.

58 videos recovered by police Following his arrest on rape charges on Wednesday, more damning evidence has emerged, suggesting that there could be more victims.

Police have reportedly recovered 58 videos from a pen drive, including some allegedly depicting him sexually abusing women.

He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for rape and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Trouble mounting for Chakankar As the investigations continue, opposition parties in Maharashtra have demanded the resignation of Chakankar over her alleged links with Kharat.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare, Chakankar had even cut her finger under Kharat's influence. Andhare also displayed photos where Chakankar is seen with a bandage on her ring finger.