Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna moves trial court to seek bail following Karnataka HC order

Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader who was arrested in a rape case against him, has approached a special court to seek bail for the second time.

According to a Bar & Bench report, the former Hassan MP approached a special court hearing cases against legislators after he failed to secure a bail in his first round of litigation. Revanna had also moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the rape case against him citing a change in circumstances due to a delay in the trial.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar had on July 9 asked Revanna to approach the trial court for his bail plea. He transferred one of Revanna's bail pleas back to the trial court, directing it to deliver an order within 10 days.

Prajwal Revanna is the main accused in four rape cases after over 2,900 clips showing sexual assaults on women got widely circulated online, including social media.

The first rape case against Revanna was filed in April last year by a domestic help who used to be employed at the his family farmhouse. She accused Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening to leak videos if she spoke about the same.

Trial Court reserves verdict The Special Court for People's Representatives has completed the trial in one of the four rape cases filed against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and on Friday reserved its verdict for July 30.

This particular case, considered crucial, stems from a complaint lodged by a domestic worker from Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

Revanna remains in judicial custody in connection with the case, which was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and later handed over to the CID. Inspector Shobha led the probe and submitted a detailed chargesheet, recording the statements of 26 witnesses.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna denied anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

During the trial, the court examined Revanna and all 26 witnesses. Both the prosecution and defence presented their arguments based on the contents of the chargesheet.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued that the evidence clearly implicated the accused, while Revanna's legal team sought bail and attempted to counter the prosecution's claims.