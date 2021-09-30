NEW DELHI: More than 170 new medical colleges have been set up in the last 6-7 years and rapid work is underway for setting up another 100 new medical colleges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Modi spoke while virtually inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stone for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa districts of Rajasthan.

He said after 2014, about 23 medical colleges have been approved by the central government for Rajasthan, of which seven are operational. “We have worked on a national approach and national health policy to transform the country's health sector. From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, many such efforts are part of this approach," said the prime minister.

"About three and a half lakh people in Rajasthan received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the state has seen the start of work on about 2,500 health and wellness centres," he said, adding that it was good that India is moving beyond six AIIMS to a strong network of more than 22 AIIMS.

The prime minister said while the country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, skills will not only strengthen India but will also play a major role in making India self reliant.

“The new Institute of Petrochemical Technology will connect lakhs of youth with new possibilities."

He pointed out that the Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer was progressing rapidly. Talking about the city gas distribution in the state, the Modi said that till 2014 only one city in the state had permission for city gas distribution, now 17 districts of the state have been authorised. In the coming years, every district of the state will have a piped gas network.

Modi said that today more than 21 lakh families are getting piped water through Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, while more than 13 lakh pucca houses have been made available to poor families in the state.

