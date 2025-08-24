Rapido driver arrested in connection with firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence, motive unclear

Gurugram Police have made a second arrest in connection with the firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence, which took place earlier this month. The accused, identified as Jatin (24), a Rapido bike rider from Faridabad, was arrested on Saturday near Hanuman Mandir on Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

According to police, Jatin was not directly involved in the firing but allegedly provided the motorcycle used by the shooters. Investigators also claim he helped plan the attack with his associates. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered from his possession.

He was produced in court on Sunday and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused in the case.

Second Arrest In Case This comes two days after police apprehended the first suspect, a 19-year-old youth from Faridabad, who was injured in an encounter. During the chase, the teen had allegedly fired at police before being caught. An illegal pistol was recovered from him.

Gang Link And Motive The Himanshu Bhau gang had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack through an Instagram post, alleging that the firing was linked to Yadav’s promotion of betting platforms. While over two dozen bullets were fired at Yadav’s house, no injuries were reported.

