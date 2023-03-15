Rapido drivers are someone, you would trust with in order to take you to your destination. However, what if they save your phone number only to harrass you? Such was the incident of a Twitter user who shared a WhatsApp screenshot, which shows her Rapido driver sending her inappropriate texts, after she had WhatsApp-ed him her location for him to arrive.

The screenshot was shared on microblogging site twitter by a user of the handle-Husnpari. “Shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? FUCK YOUR APP FUCK YOUR MEN FUCK MEN" she tweeted.

According to the screenshot shared by the woman, the man told her that he had arrived only after hearing her voice and seeing her display picture. He further added that he would not have come for the pickup otherwise.

See the post here

shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? FUCK YOUR APP FUCK YOUR MEN FUCK MEN pic.twitter.com/EHLqd7lpt5 — husnpari (@behurababe) March 12, 2023

Her posts have since prompted the cab company to investigate and act against the driver.

Rapido Cares responded to the post, "Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain's lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM? (2/2) https://t.co/jeSaGpUOLF — Rapido Cares (@RapidoCares) March 15, 2023

Several people also commented on the Twitter user's tweets, many appreciating her for bringing this incident to the cab company's notice, prompting action against the driver. A user commented, "Rapido is no more safe these days."

Another user wrote, "All these apps, be it Amazon or Flipkart, Ola or Uber, which lets strangers know your location can be a problem to many."

"Disgusting. Having used public transport for a long time, I expect nothing better from cabs and autos. We need more women in the transport ecosystem," the third user raised concern.

"it's so so heartbreaking but what's worse is that it's so unsurprising, the way we have to deal w this shit every single day fills me w so much rage," the fourth user wrote.