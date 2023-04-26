Amid the issues of safety of passengers travelling though cabs and bike taxis being raised from time to time, a recent case of a 30-year-old Bengaluru woman resorted to jumping off a moving Rapido motorcycle in Bengaluru has come to the limelight.

As per details, a woman jumped off a moving Rapido motorcycle after the driver groped her and snatched her phone. The woman also alleged that the Rapido driver tried to take her to a different destination.

The incident happened on the night of 21 April when the woman booked a Rapido ride to Indiranagar and the driver picked her up at 11:10 pm.

On the pretext of checking the OTP, the driver took her phone, however, soon began driving towards the airport and groped her. Though the woman raised alarm and asked the driver to follow directions, he remained silent.

Following this, the victim had to jump from the moving motorcycle to save herself.

#WATCH| Bengaluru, Karnataka: Woman jumps off a moving motorbike after the rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her & snatched her phone



On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards… pic.twitter.com/bPvdoILMQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

“In our division, this is the first case. Our commissioner called on all cab aggregators, bike taxi services, and food delivery partners to discuss the safety of women and citizens," DCP Northeast, Laxmi Prasad, said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Adding more, a senior police official said, as quoted by India Today, "“When companies are hiring anyone, background verification should be conducted. An NOC must be taken. He is not a localite. He is from Hyderabad and has been living here for the past 5 years. We will verify if he has past records in Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused, identified as Deepak and sent to judicial custody.