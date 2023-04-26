Watch: Rapido rider gropes Bengaluru woman, snatches her phone; she jumps off moving bike2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The incident happened on the night of 21 April when the woman booked a Rapido ride to Indiranagar and the driver picked her up at 11:10 pm.
Amid the issues of safety of passengers travelling though cabs and bike taxis being raised from time to time, a recent case of a 30-year-old Bengaluru woman resorted to jumping off a moving Rapido motorcycle in Bengaluru has come to the limelight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×