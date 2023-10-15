RapidX line alters course: Aerocity entry for Delhi-Haryana corridor into Gurgaon
Significant changes in alignment of the Delhi-Haryana RapidX corridor will now require a new detailed project report to be submitted, impacting the project timeline.
The originally proposed Delhi-Haryana RapidX corridor has undergone significant changes in its alignment, as per reports. This alteration means that the entire Gurgaon section will now follow the expressway (NH-8), featuring stations at Cyber Hub, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Kherki Daula, as per a Times of India report.