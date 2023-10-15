The originally proposed Delhi-Haryana RapidX corridor has undergone significant changes in its alignment, as per reports. This alteration means that the entire Gurgaon section will now follow the expressway (NH-8), featuring stations at Cyber Hub, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Kherki Daula, as per a Times of India report.

Previously, the corridor's alignment followed the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road, connecting with NH-8 only at Signature Towers. With the updated alignment, the RapidX corridor will now enter Gurgaon from Aerocity, and Cyber Hub will be the initial station in the city.

Notably, this change requires the development of a new detailed project report (DPR), which is likely to delay in the project's timeline.

Updated plan in the works

According to the updated plan, the RapidX track is set to run along the Delhi-Jaipur side of the expressway, extending from Aerocity to Cyber Hub. From Cyber Hub, it will switch to the opposite side of the expressway until Kherki Daula, where a three-level underground station will be constructed.

The subsequent three stations—Manesar, Pachgaon, and Dharuhera—will be at ground level. Unlike the previous arrangement, the track will now conclude at Dharuhera instead of the Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) urban complex in Rajasthan, shortening the corridor to around 80km, with 60km spanning Gurgaon and Rewari districts of Haryana.

The underground stations include Cyber Hub, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Kherki Daula.

The initial alignment involved a route from Aerocity to Kapashera border, progressing to Atul Kataria Chowk via the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road. It was intended to traverse Signature Towers and Rajiv Chowk before reaching Kherki Daula.

The Delhi segment of the corridor remains unaltered, commencing from Sarai Kale Khan, the point where the Haryana line intersects with the Delhi-Meerut RapidX corridor. It will proceed to Aerocity via Jor Bagh and Munirka, with the entire Delhi section located underground.

Reason for changes

As per the report, he National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) initially opposed the original plans for the corridor route to be built along the expressway, due to their plans for expansion and other additional work.

However, the NHAI has now granted permission for the RapidX line to run along the expressway, an official from the transport ministry told the paper. This consent has been communicated to the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), leading to the implemented changes. The corridor aims to serve a significant number of office-goers in the Cyber City area.

The NCRTC, responsible for constructing the RapidX corridor, is in the process of developing a new Detailed Project Report (DPR). Pre-construction activities for the previous alignment, such as relocating utilities and addressing encroachments along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road, have already been completed.

Officials from the corporation have refrained from providing comments on the altered route, it added.

