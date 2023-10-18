The priority section of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

Passengers will have to pay ₹50 to travel from Sahibabad to Duhai depot. according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

View Full Image Fare Chart

The fare for the same route will be ₹100 in a premium-class coach, it said.

Ticketing modes

• Digital QR code-based Ticket through Mobile Application – RAPIDX Connect.

• National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card - Any NCMC compliant card

can be used to travel.

• Commuters can recharge/purchase these cards from ticket counters at the stations.

• NCMC card be recharged with a minimum value of Rs.100 up to a maximum value of Rs.2,000.

• Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) will be equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment of transactions in addition to Cash mode of Payment.

• Paper QR code-based journey ticket - Can be generated via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or bought from the Ticket counters at the stations.

• Following no. of Ticket Vending Machines have been provided at the stations:

• Sahibabad - 4

• Ghaziabad - 4

• Guldhar - 2

• Duhai - 2

• Duhai Depot - 2

Permitted size and weight of luggage per passenger:

• Dimensions: 80 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm

• Weight: 25 kg

The under-construction RRTS Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every train is reserved for women and it is the coach next to the premium coach. Seats in coaches are serially numbered Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the officials said.

Premium coaches have a seat with a different colour code, a provision for installing a vending machine in future, besides a host of additional commuter-centric features like reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests, officials said.

The first coach moving towards Meerut from Delhi, and the last coach moving towards Delhi from Meerut will be the premium coach. It will be separated from the adjoining coach with a sliding door.

Entry to a premium coach will be accessible only through a premium lounge on a platform. Equipped with comfortable cushioned seats, it will have a vending machine from where snacks or drinks can be bought.

Commuters can buy a paper QR code-based ticket, which can be generated via ticket vending machines (TVM) or bought from ticket counters at the RAPIDX stations, officials said.

Unified Payments Interface or UPI-enabled ticket vending machines have been installed to purchase paper QR code-based tickets and recharge the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Passengers can use bank notes, bank cards, National Common Mobility Cards and UPI to buy tickets from a TVM, they said.

Sources said a RAPIDX smart card is expected to be launched on the day of the inauguration of the priority corridor.

An NCMC card can be recharged with a minimum value of ₹100 up to a maximum value of ₹2,000, the NCRTC said. Also, the RRTS system will allow commuters to use any NCMC card from the first day of operations for travelling.

Digital QR code-based tickets through NCRTC Mobile Application, RAPIDX Connect can also be bought, officials said.

Drinking water and washroom facilities have been provided in the paid area of the concourse level at every station.

Keeping in mind the convenience of commuters travelling with young children, a diaper-changing station has been provided in the women's washroom at every station.

First Aid facility is available at all RAPIDX stations. For any medical emergency, ambulance service can also be arranged through CATS.

For the priority section, a 'Lost and Found Centre' is located at Ghaziabad station of the RAPIDX, working hours for which are from 8 am to 8 pm. Information about lost and found items will also be available on the RAPIDX Connect app.

*With Agency Inputs

