RapidX trains on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor to be available every 5-10 min; operations likely in May: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Earlier on Saturday, Alstom delivered India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) in the 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1. The rollout ceremony was held at Alstom’s manufacturing unit at Savli in Gujarat.
RapidX which is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), will operate trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. In a latest update, it is reported that the train services will be available at a gap of five to ten minutes. As reported by Times Now, the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, which is between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is almost finished and operations is likely to begin in May.
