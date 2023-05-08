RapidX which is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), will operate trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. In a latest update, it is reported that the train services will be available at a gap of five to ten minutes. As reported by Times Now, the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, which is between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is almost finished and operations is likely to begin in May.

The report further stated that this air-conditioned six coach train will be able to accommodate 450 passengers. At first, the train will carry carry six coaches, however the stops have been designed to accommodate nine if necessary. In this six coach train, one coach will be a premium coach and the other will be for women travellers.

In the premium coach, the train will offer dedicated train attendant in to assist commuters by helping them out with the on-board facilities and ensuring their safe and secure journey. The premium coach will be equipped with many modern amenities including comfortable cushioned reclining seats, mobile and laptop charging ports, luggage racks and magazine holders, among others.

Authorities told Times Now that the full corridor is scheduled to open to the public in 2025, however, the 17-kilometer priority stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai will be operational shortly.

With the opening of the priority section, commuters will be able to finish their journey in just 12 minutes whereas after the entire corridor is finished, the travel time would be reduced from three hours to just 50 minutes.

Reports have also stated that this corridor is expected to have a 8 lakh daily commuters. Moreover, it is also estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emission per year by 2,50,000 tonnes.

Under the Make in India Initiative, the rolling stock of RRTS is not only designed in Hyderabad but also, 100 per cent of these modern trainsets are being manufactured indigenously in Savli, Gujarat. RRTS is also credited for many firsts being achieved for the railways and overall transport sector in the country, be it technology for implementation and operations, construction techniques or commuter-centric amenities.

Earlier on Saturday, Alstom delivered India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) in the 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1. The rollout ceremony was held at Alstom’s manufacturing unit at Savli in Gujarat.

Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%. These semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy efficient, designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for premium passenger experience for commuters, including those for the specially abled.