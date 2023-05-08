RapidX which is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), will operate trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. In a latest update, it is reported that the train services will be available at a gap of five to ten minutes. As reported by Times Now, the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, which is between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is almost finished and operations is likely to begin in May.

