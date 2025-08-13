Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh club attack: Accused arrested, Delhi Police finds gangster connection; who is Goldy Brar?

Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh club attack: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an accused named Deepak, according to ANI.

The resident of Faridkot, Punjab, was in constant touch with gangster Goldie Brar, Delhi Police said.

On November 26, 2024, two low-intensity blasts shook Chandigarh’s Sector 26. The first occurred around 3.15 AM outside Seville, a club owned by rapper Badshah.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly detonated an explosive device near the entrance, shattering glass windows. Minutes later, a similar explosion happened outside De’Orra Club, also damaging its glass windows. No injuries were reported.

Police began investigating both incidents and collecting evidence from the sites. Authorities checked CCTV footage to identify the culprits. During the initial investigation, it was suspected to be an act of intimidation, allegedly done for extortion purposes.

“We received information in the control room that someone here had a personal issue. When the investigating officer arrived at the spot, he found broken glass. The case is still at a preliminary stage, and the forensic team is collecting evidence. We received the complaint at 3:25 AM,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbagh Singh Dhaliwal told reporters at that time.

Who is Goldy Brar? Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster. He was born Satinderjeet Singh in 1994 in Punjab’s Muktsar district. He moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and now operates the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad.

Wanted in India for murder, drug trafficking and extortion, he is accused of masterminding Sidhu Moose Wala’s 2022 killing. Declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Brar is linked to Babbar Khalsa International and several high-profile crimes.

Brar remains on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list, with a $50,000 reward for his capture under its BOLO (Be on the Lookout) programme. Authorities allege he runs international crime rackets between India, Canada and the US.