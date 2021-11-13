Rare case of post-dengue mucormycosis reported at Apollo hospital in Delhi: Doctors

Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, senior consultant (ENT), Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who is leading the treatment of the patient, said, "A rare case of black fungus (mucormycosis) came into our view when the patient came to the hospital, reporting a sudden loss of vision in one eye post dengue fever. It is rarest of the rare to see mucormycosis as a post-recovery complication in a dengue patient as this condition is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity and various other infections."