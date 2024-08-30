A cyclone is currently forming over the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, marking a rare meteorological event. Historically, only three cyclonic storms have emerged over the Arabian Sea in August. An IMD meteorologist highlighted this rarity, noting, "Development of cyclonic storms in the month of August over the Arabian Sea is a rare activity," as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As per the IMD, this will be the first cyclonic storm to develop over the Arabian Sea in August since 1976

Will it affect the Indian coast? IMD said that this cyclone is expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea on August 30 and travel towards the Oman coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the weather department, said the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch is likely to move west-southwestwards and emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea off Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday.

In a post shared by the IMD on August 29, it wrote, “DD over Kachchh & & adjoining areas of Northeast Arabian Sea and Pakistan,about 90 km west-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat). To move westward, emerge into NortheastArabian Sea and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 30th Aug. It would continue to move nearly west-southwest over Northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast in next 2 days"

What is the name of the cyclone? The cyclone will be called, Cyclone Asna, a name suggested by Pakistan, once it strengthens into a cyclonic storm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All about the previous rare phenomena The weather office said that in 1976, the cyclone developed over Odisha, moved west-northwestwards, emerged into the Arabian Sea, made a looping track and weakened over the northwest Arabian Sea near the Oman coast.

Before this, in 1964, a brief cyclone formed near the South Gujarat coast and weakened as it approached the shore. In 1944, another cyclone strengthened after entering the Arabian Sea but then weakened while still at sea.