RARE event! 5 planets in one line to be seen in skies tonight. How to watch2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:28 PM IST
NASA scientist Bill Cooke told CBS News that the planets will be visible tonight and that the 'alignment' will look ‘very pretty.’
Celestial events seem to keep offering breathtaking views for sky-gazers on Earth this year. This time five planets along with the moon will be visible in almost an arc on the night sky. These planets include- Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars. These planets will eb visible together on the night sky on 28 March, today.
