In a rare show of bonhomie, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday heaped praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after 11 Naxalites surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore, was among the 8 women and 3 men who surrendered in the state's remote and Maoist-affected areas.

Raut also stated that if a district like Gadchiroli is developed, then it is good for the whole state. “If it becomes the steel city of Maharashtra, nothing is better than that." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An editorial in Shiv Sena's Saamana said that the state government had done a "commendable job" by getting the Naxalites operating in Gadchiroli district to surrender.

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at the previous guardian minister of Gadchiroli, alleging that he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism, reported ANI.

Later, addressing a press meet, Raut reasoned as to why the party praised Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— We have praised Devendra Fadnavis because the government has done a good job.

— Maharashtra is our state and a place like Gadchiroli which is affected by Naxalism. If the Naxalites surrendered and opted for the constitutional path – we welcome that.

— We have worked with Devendra Fadnavis - that relation goes on, but we are in the opposition and we will continue to raise the issues as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— If Devendra Fadnavis is taking such initiatives (to develop Gadchiroli), it needs to be appreciated.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too lauded the Maharashtra government's efforts to ensure all-round development in the state's remote and Maoist-affected areas.