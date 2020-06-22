Rare solar eclipse on year’s longest day1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2020, 01:00 AM IST
India on Sunday witnessed its deepest annular solar eclipse
The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies
