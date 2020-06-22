Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rare solar eclipse on year’s longest day
A combination of pictures shows the moon moving in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse

Rare solar eclipse on year’s longest day

1 min read . 01:00 AM IST Livemint

India on Sunday witnessed its deepest annular solar eclipse

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies

A combination of pictures shows the moon moving in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from (clockwise from top left) Kurukshetra, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata on Sunday.

