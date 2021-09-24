A rare variety of flowers were found near Vasuki Tal lake near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The blue-colored lotus-like flowers have become a major attraction for tourists. "We have seen a variety of rare flowers, including Neelkamal, near Vasuki Tal, "Divisional Forest Officer of Kedarnath Forest Division Amit Tanwar told ANI news agency.

The officer added that these flowers have been seen here after a long time as the species of Neelkamal and Soliya are rare.

Recently, Nainital High Court lifted its ban on Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra, allowing tourists to enter pilgrimages. However, only the fully- vaccinated tourists or people carrying negative Covid-19 reports can visit the Hindu shrines in the state. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

The Chardham yatra began on September 18 this year. According to the officials at Kedarnath Dham, bookings for the 12-day darshan of Kedarnath Dham located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand were completed on September 19.

As per the Nainital court order, only 800 pilgrims have been permitted to enter Kedarnath each day. Whereas 1,000 pilgrims can visit Badrinath in a day, 600 visitors to Gangotri, and 400 to Yamunotri.

Uttarakhand government has advised pilgrims to follow Covid-19 protocols to visit the pilgrimages. A Covid negative report is compulsory unless there is a certificate to prove that both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

Separately, reports have surfaced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might visit Kedarnath before October 10. The tentative date of the prime minister's visit is believed to be October 6. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple in 2019. Kedarnath will close for devotees after Diwali for the next six months.

