Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Delhi Police arrests main accused from Andhra Pradesh
Rashmika Mandanna is not the only celebrity to fall prey to the menace of deepfake videos as celebrities like actor Alia Bhatt, Kajol, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, etc. went through the same ordeal
Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the main accused behind the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media platforms. The deepfake video, which looked very real triggered a debate around the misuse of technology with several influential celebrities raising their concerns. In the viral video, Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in a video of British influencer Zara Patel.