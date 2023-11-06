Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video goes viral; prompts criticism from Big B, IT Minister. All you need to know
Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video has taken the internet by storm. The AI fabricated video has raised concerns of misuse of artificial intelligence spread misinformation. The viral video has received sharp criticism from Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
In an incident signalling the misuse of artificial intelligence to spread misinformation, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on the internet. Soon after the AI generated video went viral on the internet, the 'Pushpa' actress expressed her disappointment with the viral fake video and pointed out the possible misuse of technology to malign someone's image.
Reacting to the post, Bachchan said, "Yes this is a strong case for legal".
What is deepfake AI technology?
The Deepfake technology uses AI and machine learning to create visual and audio content to mislead viewers. It imposes someone else's characters over another media file in such a way that it looks like a real video.
The technology is banned from a range of platforms as it can serve as an effective tool to defame a person or spread misinformation.
