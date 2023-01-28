President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Mughal Gardens, rechristened as Amrit Udyan, of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, an official statement confirmed on Sunday.

The historic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, has been renamed as Amrit Udyan ‘On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, according to an official statement.

The garden is open to general public once a year. This time common people can visit the iconic gardens from 31 January.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in the statement.

The official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan shared details of the garden. "Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," it read.

Important dates for visiting Amrit Udyan

This time the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open for about two months.

The Gardens will open for general public on 31 January 31, 2023

The Gardens will remain open till 26 March 26, 2023

The Garden will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance days, and on 8 March on account of Holi.

From 28-31 March, the Gardens will be open for special categories on the following days:

-For farmers on 28 March

-For differently abled persons on 29 March

-For personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on 30 March

-For women including tribal women’s SHGs on 31 March

Amrit Udyan special attraction

In this year’s Udyan Utsav, among several other attractions, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases.

People can scan QR code placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant or tree during the visit.

How to book a slot to visit Amrit Udyan?

People can book their slot well in advance through online booking. Booking can be made on rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Walk-in visitors can also get entry to the Gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid rush and save time.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Apart from the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan five days a week (from Wednesday to Sunday) and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday) as well as witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony on every Saturday except on Gazetted Holidays.