Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex will re-open for public viewing from August 1. Rashtrapati Bhavan and Museum Complex has been closed since April 14 due to Covid.

Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -10:30-11:30 am, 12:30-1:30 pm and 2:30-3:30 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days in a week (Tuesday to Sunday) except on Gazetted Holidays in four pre-booked time slots - 9:30 - 11 am, 11:30 - 1 pm, 1:30 – 3 pm and 3:30 – 5 pm with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event-based storytelling museum that showcases the exquisite and invaluable artefacts symbolising art, culture, heritage and history.

At museum, the story of Rashtrapati Bhavan is told through virtual and augmented reality, interactive digital cascading table, video wall, three-dimension stereoscopic projection, holographic projection and sound-light-video synchronized stage settings.

How to plan your visit

People can plan their visit by booking online tickets through official website —rbmuseum.gov.in.

After visiting the site, visitors need to locate - 'Plan Your Visit' on home page

There, visitors will find options of online booking, timings and calendars and instructions for visit.

