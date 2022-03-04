Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from March 12, 2022. It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.