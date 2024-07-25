Rashtrapati Bhavan renames Durbar Hall as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Hall as Ashok Mandap

In an effort to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values, two of its iconic halls namely ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ were renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’, respectively.
“Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos,” a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said on Thursday.
#WATCH | Two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan – namely, ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ – renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ respectively— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "There is no concept of 'Durbar' but that of 'Shehenshah." pic.twitter.com/kWPNnqtab9
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people.
