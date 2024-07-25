In an effort to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values, two of its iconic halls namely ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ were renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people.

