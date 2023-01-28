Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan, to open from 31 Jan1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Murmu on 29 January and will be open to the public for two months from 31 January to 26 March.
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday renamed the Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as “Amrit Udyan". The new name has been given by President Draupadi Murmu as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" festivities, to mark 75 years of India’s independence.
