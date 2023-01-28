New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday renamed the Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as “Amrit Udyan". The new name has been given by President Draupadi Murmu as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" festivities, to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Murmu on 29 January and will be open to the public for two months from 31 January to 26 March.

“This time the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open for about two months. The Gardens will open for general public on 31 January 2023 and will remain open till 26 March 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on 8 March on account of Holi)," the president’s secretariat said in a statement.

It will be exclusively open for special categories, which include farmers, differently-abled persons, defence and paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel from 28-31 January.

Visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am and 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am to 12 noon) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12 noon to 4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

“Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the presidential palace. The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," according to information available on Rashthrapati Bhavan’s official website.