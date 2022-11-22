Rashtrapati Bhavan to open 5 days a week for public viewing from next month

Rashtrapati Bhavan to open 5 days a week for public viewing from next month1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
- Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days in a week from next month.
According to an official release, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in five time slots i.e. 1000-1100h, 1100-1200h, 1200-1300h, 1400-1500h and 1500-1600h.
"Apart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays," stated the release.
"Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs," it further stated.
Visitors can book their slots online at the website http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
The Ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
