Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public visiting from today for 5 days in a week

The ceremonial Military ritual, Change of Guard Ceremony, is held every week at Rashtrapati Bhavan. People can also witness the ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, only those who have pre-booked their arrivals are allowed to witness the ceremony. Visitors can book their slots online at the webstite : http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour