Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public visiting from today for 5 days in a week

Rashtrapti Bhavan will be open for visitors for five days in a week from Thursday. Now, public would be able to visit the President House on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week in any of the five time slots.
People can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan for five days in a week from today. It will be open for public viewing on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
People can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan for five days in a week from today. It will be open for public viewing on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
People can visit during any of the five scheduled time slots of one hour duration on visiting days. Visitors are allowed inside the President House between 10 AM and 11 AM, 11 AM and 12 PM, 12 PM and 1 PM, 2 PM and 3 PM and 3 PM and 4 PM.
People can visit during any of the five scheduled time slots of one hour duration on visiting days. Visitors are allowed inside the President House between 10 AM and 11 AM, 11 AM and 12 PM, 12 PM and 1 PM, 2 PM and 3 PM and 3 PM and 4 PM.
However, the President House will remain close on Gazetted Holidays. Unlike the President House opened for five days in a week, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will stay open for public viewing for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on Gazetted Holidays.
However, the President House will remain close on Gazetted Holidays. Unlike the President House opened for five days in a week, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will stay open for public viewing for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on Gazetted Holidays.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ceremonial Military ritual, Change of Guard Ceremony, is held every week at Rashtrapati Bhavan. People can also witness the ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, only those who have pre-booked their arrivals are allowed to witness the ceremony. Visitors can book their slots online at the webstite : http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour
The ceremonial Military ritual, Change of Guard Ceremony, is held every week at Rashtrapati Bhavan. People can also witness the ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on every Saturday from 8 am to 9 am. However, only those who have pre-booked their arrivals are allowed to witness the ceremony. Visitors can book their slots online at the webstite : http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour