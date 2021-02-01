Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from 6 February
A file photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from 6 February

06:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The mansion was shut since 13 March last year
  • It will now stay open on all Saturdays and Sundays apart from public holidays

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was shut since 13 March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will reopen for the public from 6 February, the president's secretariat in a statement on Monday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was shut since 13 March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will reopen for the public from 6 February, the president's secretariat in a statement on Monday.

It will stay open on all Saturdays and Sundays apart from public holidays.

It will stay open on all Saturdays and Sundays apart from public holidays.

"Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/. As earlier, nominal registration charges of 50 per visitor will be levied," read the statement.

To manage the crowd and ensure that social distancing norms are followed, three pre-booked slots -- 10.30 am, 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm -- have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

"During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc," the statement added.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's museum complex was earlier opened for public viewing from 5 January. It is open on all days, except on Monday and government holidays.

The museum allows entry at four pre-booked time slots -- 11.00 am, 11.30 am – 1.00 pm, 1.30 pm – 3.00 pm, and 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm -- with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is an event-based storytelling Museum that showcases the exquisite and invaluable artifacts symbolizing art, culture, heritage, and history.

